Why women dey more likely to die if na male surgeon operate dem?

Wia dis foto come from, EMERSON HOSPITAL Wetin we call dis foto, Urologist Dr Oneeka Williams say male doctors no dey treat women complains as seriously afta surgery

Forget God forbid for one minute and tink about surgeon wey dress wan operate for your bodi.

Wit your church mind, tok true, who you tink, na man abi na woman?

Well, if you be woman, you go like wan imagine woman, not just for feminism but because e fit save your life.

Dis na on top say women dey 32% more likely to die wen na man dey operate on dem dan if na woman, according to one recent study.

Di study show say if di patient na man, any surgeon dey alright but if na man operate on woman patient e dey more likely say di woman go go hospital again for complications afta 30 days.

Di study bin chook eye put ova 1.3 million patients by 2,937 surgeons.

Di man wey do di study, Dr Christopher Wallis say im no even sabi why dat na di case, but dem still dey work on am.

So, BBC come carry di mata give female surgeons for why dem tink say na dia hand women patients dey safe pass.

How much pain dey

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Women dey die 32% more if man surgeon do dia operation than if na woman do am

One suggestion for di findings of di study, na di difference in how surgeons dey see pain.

Dr Oneeka Williams wey be urologist for di Tufts University School of Medicine for Boston, tell BBC say, "I tink say e dey for man bodi to no respect women wen dem get complain. Dem tink say na anxiety dey do dem so dem no go listen to dia complains."

Dr Jennifer Svahn wey be vascular surgeon for Northwell Health University in New York, agree say di increase in death fit be "because male surgeons dey more likely to troway female patients symptoms and concerns."

Attitudes

Dr Nancy Baxter, wey be colorectal surgeon for St Michael's College Hospital of University of Toronto, also gree say "pipo dey reduce di pain women dey feel for dia mind dan pain for men" but say oda tins fit dey inside.

Wia dis foto come from, Unity Health Toronto Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Nancy Baxter, colorectal surgeon from University of Toronto say wen pipo imagine doctor dem dey imagine man

She tell BBC say, "dey fit be difference in di way surgeons dey behave give dia patients wey dey linked to dia own gender and how dem dey interact give male and female patients."

Also she bring up di fact of how society dey treat female doctors.

Her argument be say if female surgeon mess up, e dey hard for di public to forgive am, na her fault or na because she no sabi but with man doctor e fit be bad luck.

Communication

Anoda reason na how women fit follow dia patients tok, according to Dr Williams.

Dr Kim Templeton wey be orthopaedic surgeon for Kansas University Medical Centre, say di way women surgeons dey follow dia female patients tok about di sickness and dat fit be one of di differences.

Studies before show say doctor-patient relationship no dey smooth like dat if di patient na woman and di doctor na man.

And di wahala no fit be for di male surgeons head alone. Dis study show say women fit no dey tell dia male surgeons all di tins wey do dem afta di surgery.

Wia dis foto come from, Dr Jennifer Svahn Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Jennifer Svahn, vascular surgeon, say male surgeon no dey chook eye for dia female patients symptoms like woman doctor

'I resemble surgeon'

For 2015, women surgeons enta Twitter to fight against gender discrimination with di hashtag #ILookLikeaSurgeon". Till today tori still dey berekete on how patients no wan gree say dem be surgeon.

Dr Williams say female surgeons dey reminded for dia work say na woman dem be. She say, "Plenty staff and patients don call me medical assistant, secretary, dietician and if I dey lucky dem go call me nurse."

She tok say sometimes afta she don introduce herself tok about wetin dey do di patient and wetin dem go do about am, di patient go still ask am, "who go do di surgery?"

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, for di more dan 1.3m operations wey dem look for di Ontario report, na woman be patient more dan half of di time but na less dan 11% of di operations woman surgeon do

Gender imbalance

While lead author Dr Wallis draw ear say di Ontario report no mean say female patients must to die for male surgeons hand.

Wetin e mean be say, las-las female surgeons dey very few for di industry.

For di study wey dem do, even though female patients take 57% of di 1.3m operations dem look, less dan 11% of di doctors na woman.

Fiona Myint, wey be di vice president of di Royal College of Surgeons of England, say more women suppose dey for surgery.

Howeva, she say for di UK, more women dey start out to train as surgeons and di numbers dey drop as time go on.

Even di ones wey stay till di end dey face sexism for dia work.

Dr Williams tok di story of one day, wen one male nurse bin tell patient make im no toast am, before she go fit even tok to di patient.

She say "e reduce me to object for di eye of di patient so e no go see me as surgeon but as woman wey e go fit disrespect". Dis na one of di tins wey need to go if dem wan get more women for di profession and so dem go stay.