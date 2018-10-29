Image copyright Idowu-Sowunmi

Nigeria opposition Peoples' Democratic Party - PDP on Monday say dem still fit give Lagos Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode di govnorship ticket to contest 2019 election.

Tok tok pesin for PDP for Lagos, Taofiq Gani wey confam dis tori give BBC Pidgin say dis na politics and PDP dey toast all di pipo wey di ruling party All Progressive Congress bin disgrace for di party for Lagos.

"If Ambode come join us now, if we look am well-well and we know say e dey sincere we fit consider am, we no get desperate candidate for PDP all our candidate get for mind na make di party win." Gani tok.

According to electoral guideline politic party still fit change name of candidate wey dem submit before di deadline wey INEC set for election timetable.

Image copyright Getty Images

Tori be say govnor Ambode don dey ready to pack im load comot state hausa office afta im lose di primaries election wen im party APC, no gree endorse am to continue.

Gani also say first tin dem go do if Ambode gree port na to celebrate because e try as govnor afta which dem go clear am say dis n aim oppourtunity to join di paro to free Lagos.

As e be so small chance still dey for dem to change dia flagbearer for di govnorship race for Lagos South-West Nigeria for di 2019 election give govnor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Image copyright Idowu-Sowunmi

Di PDP chairmo also confam say many of di aggrieved APC politicians for Lagos don dey do close door meeting wit dem already and dem still get time till November to submit names of candidate wey dey contest for state level give election bodi INEC.

But on top all dis one, di Lagos State govnor wey still get seven months for office neva tok anytin on top di mata.