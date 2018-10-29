Tori wey just land be say Shiites and soldiers dey fight around Nyanya area for Abuja, Nigeria.

Tori be say pipo dey hear gunshot anyhow and tori be say plenti Shiites members wound for di kwanta, according to pipo wey dey live for Nyanya axis.

Kasala burst on Monday for protest wey Islamic Movement (Nigeria) dey do for di area.

Nigerians dey tweet about di fight.

Dis one na as army confam on Sunday say three members of Shiite Muslim group die and two of dem soldiers wound for one fight for Zuba area on Saturday.

Security bin don dey ground for some strategic pace for Abuja and Nyanya-Nasarawa axis.

