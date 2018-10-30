Asamoah Gyan file for divorce, he wan DNA test to prove say en kids be en own true-true

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghanaian footballer den Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan file for divorce from en wife for High Court in Accra.

Also Asamoah Gyan according to reports dey demand for DNA test to prove say di three children be en own or not.

According to Ghanaweb.com, di Black Stars captain file for divorce around August this year after dem start dey get issues.

Meanwhile, he start dey make plans to marry some business woman for Accra after di court end he den en current wife dema marriage.

Asamoah Gyan den en wife Gifty dey inside relationship since 2003 wey dem marry 2013 after dema second child.