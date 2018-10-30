Image copyright Nigeria Governors' Forum Image example Zamfara Govnor Abdulaziz Yari na di chairman of Nigeria Govnors' Forum

Abuja dey prepare to welcome all 36 govnors for Nigeria today sake of emergency meeting to agree new national minimum wage.

Di compulsory meeting wey go include Mrs Zainab Ahmed, wey be Minister of Finance and Senator Chris Ngige di Minister of Labour & Employment go start for 5pm Tuesday evening.

Na di Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), wey be join bodi for all Nigeria govnors dey organise di meeting for dia Maitama secretariat.

For press statement wey e release dem tok say, ''Di leg of all govnors go complete, no representation go dey, oda pipo wey suppose chook leg include Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Minister of Labour, Senator Chris Ngige."

For oda tori, e be like say di federal goment wan prevent anoda nationwide workers' i-no-go-gree.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Iamges Image example Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Members of di Presidential Economic Management Team wey Vice-Presido Professor Yemi Osinbajo dey in charge, go do meeting wit state govnors to reach agreement on new national minimum wage.

Dis na di second meeting under 24 hours afta dis group go do afta dem close door for Monday on top dis same mata.

Ngige tell state house tori pipo for di end of dia Monday meeting say, ''We do meeting for us to comot strategy wey go find solution to di wahala wey di National Minimum Wage Committee don bring come''.

''Our meeting make plenti sense and e don ginger di govnors to do part two meeting for Tuesday,'' na so Ngige tok.

Di Chairman of di Nigeria Govnors' Forum, Zamfara Govnor Abdulaziz Yari tok say state govnors no mind to pay di new minimum wage, but dem never reach amount wey evri bodi go gree on.

Yari say, ''We go discuss today wit our govnors on top di (new national minimum wage) bill wey di Minister of Labour and Employment don bring for di NGF secretariat.