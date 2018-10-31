Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles dey visit West Africa for nine days

Di Prince of Wales, Prince Charles and im wife di Duchess of Cornwall go land for Gambia later today.

Wen di legs of di royal visitors touch ground for Banjul, wey be Gambia capital, dem go tanda for di West African region for nine days for visit wey go include Ghana and Nigeria.

Di British royal family no dey play wit Africa at all weda, na for official or personal visit, just last year Prince William visit Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya for seven day official visit.

While im brother, Prince Harry also enta Lesotho for private visit last year.

But di papa leg don scarce for Africa tey tey, di last time Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla show for Africa na 2011 wen dem visit South Africa.

Even Prime Minister Theresa May use dance enta Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria for August and September dis year.

Image copyright @NGRPresident Image example For social media, na madam May ankara jacket pipo dey cut eye for

Why Britain Prince Charles dey show for Africa afta seven years?

While di UK Prime Minister wan draw di biggest three economies for Africa closer to UK, wey wan port comot from di European Union.

As for Prince Charles im wan draw closer to former British colonies wey don join di Commonwealth afta dia leaders agree to make am dia next oga.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Na Queen Elizabeth II and Commonwealth head tell leader say im want Prince Charles to replace her

For April 2018, during di last Commonwealth heads of goment meeting, Queen Elizabeth bin say, na her "sincere wish" for her heir to take over from her as commonwealth leader "one day".

Dis position of head of commonwealth wey dey represent 2.4 billion pipo, no be inheritance and e for no automatically enta di hand of Prince Charles, as some bin suggest make e rotate among di 53 leaders.

Di Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall dey visit Gambia wey just return to di Commonwealth for February afta many years of harsh rule by former president Yayha Jammeh.

On Friday, di royal couple go travel go Ghana and dem go stopover for Osu Castle, wey be former British slave port.

Di final waka na Nigeria wia dem go do meeting wit traditional leaders plus di movers and shakers of business, arts and NGOs for di kontri.

For all dis three kontris, di Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall go join in events to mark di contributions of Gambian, Ghanaian and Nigerian soldiers inside di First and Second World Wars plus international peacekeeping missions.