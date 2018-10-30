Trump wan stop American citizenship for pikin wey dem come born for US

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trump say America na di only kontri wey dey give automatic citizenship and full benefit to pikin wey dem born for di kontri.

American Presido, Donald Trump don announce say im dey prepare executive order to stop di right to American citizenship for pikin wey dem born for United States and wey dia parent no be citizen.

Oga Trump tell US tori pipo Axios during one interview say:

"We be di only kontri for di world wia pesin go enta and born pikin, and di pikin go automatically be citizen of di United States for di next 85 years, wit all oda benefits.

"E no make sense. E no make sense. And e need to end."

According to one study wey Centre for Immigration do, some kontries like Canada, Mexico and many many odas for Western world dey give automatic birthright citizenship,

Di Centre for Immigration na one organization wey supports strong immigration law and Trump advisers dey always give example of dia works.

To stop to dey give birthright citizenship for pikin wey dia parents no come from America, na idea wey Trump tok about di time im dey contest for di presidential election, but e no dey clear if e go fit take dis decision on im own, and even if e try to do am on im own, pipo go get chance to challenge di mata for court.

But Trump tell Axios say: "Dem dey always tell me you need constitutional amendment, Guess wetin! you no need am.

"You fit really do am wit act of Congress, but now dem dey say I fit do am just wit an executive order."