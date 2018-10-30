Authorities on Tuesday suspend one of di two new operation to solve di wawawa driving wey dey cause traffic palava inside Lagos, Nigeria.

Operation Velvet and Operation Restore Sanity come into full force against lawless driving on October 29 for di kontri commercial capital but police suspend velvet after 24 hours.

Chike Oti, di Lagos Police public relations officer tell BBC Pidgin say dem suspend Operation Velvet for period of one month to give car and motorcycle owners time to get ready all dia documents.

Tori be say for Lagos if cost of living no kill you, na traffic palava go kill you.

Operation Restore Sanity na to deal wit drivers wey dey drive against di flow of traffic, drive for BRT lane or one way while Operation Velvet get to do wit di checking for drivers particulars and vehicle licence plus tins wey suppose dey pesin motor.

Meanwhile, Hyginus Omeje Lagos State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, tell BBC Pidgin say operation restore sanity still dey on even as police stop Operation Velvet.

"Na time for those motor owner wey get expire vehicle and drivers license to go get am ready or tins wey dey make car save for road."

For one statement, Chike say dem gbab break for di operation afta di govnor Akinwunmi Ambode and di honourable members of di state house of assembly, beg dem to give pipo one month to get all dia papers ready.

Lagos state police Command also sama warning give all road users say make dem no use dis grace period for operation velvet take dey drive anyhow for roads as e be say na time for dem to get dia vehicle documents and di correct permits togeda.Dem add say di Command go continue to make sure say pipo obey di laws wey say make dem no drive for BRT lanes, park dia motor anyhow dey cause hold up and drive one way.

You fit spend hours for road wey you ordinarily need minutes to drive through inside Lagos, for southwest Nigeria.

Traffic palava sef dey cause stress and plenti accident for roads inside di largest commercial city for Nigeria.