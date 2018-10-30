Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria gomen oil company - NNPC on Tuesday say rumour wey dey fly upandan for town say goment wan increase fuel price na lie.

Di last time goment increase price of petrol na May 11, 2016 wen Presido Muhammadu Buhari announce increase from N87 to N145 per litre.

Tori for town na say every December fuel dey always scarce for Nigeria and price dey increase.

Goment no get any plan to increase di price or reduce am, according to Ndu Ughamadu di tok-tok pesin of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

Di last time price of petrol go up without goment approval na for December 2017 and January 2018 pipo hear nwee.

NNPC say as e be so, fuel dey sell for N145 per litre for Nigeria.

Since October 2017, NNPC na di only pipo wey dey import petrol enta Naija.

Oga Ughamadu warn rumour mongers make dem be careful as dia cho-cho-cho fit cause fuel scarcity especially now wey jolliment season don dey near.

Im tell kontri pipo say filling station wey dey sell fuel pass N145 per litre, make dem report am to di Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).