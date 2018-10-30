BREAKING TORI: Gunshots and teargas fire for Wuse 2, Abuja
- 30 October 2018
We dey hear tori say gunshot and teargas from Police dey flow for Wuse area of Abuja, Nigeria as Shiites protesters dey kontinu dia protest enta di third day.
Dis one dey come as plenti pipo wound afta Shiites and Nigerian soldiers jam for Abuja on Monday October 29.
Di tori don full ground for social media as pipo dey open mouth warn oda pipo to stay clear di area.
Several Gunshots heard at Wuse 2 Axis, Avoid that area & Stay Safe. RT for awareness— CITY 105.1FM (@CITY1051) October 30, 2018
Video: @Isab33lla pic.twitter.com/OQinHibjak
It's crazy out there in Wuse 2 o! Shiites protesting. Police cars burning. Roads blocked.— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) October 30, 2018
UNPROVOKED: The Soldiers and Police have started shooting at us. What kind of a country is this?— Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 30, 2018
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.