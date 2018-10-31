Image copyright Getty Images Image example Hawkers follow for some of di pipo wey go enjoy if goment increase di minimum wage

Labour unions for Nigeria don dey hala goment make dem increase di kontri minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

But afta meeting wey all di govnors for di kontri do for Abuja, dem tok say na N22,500 dem fit pay.

Di unions do mass protest on Tuesday 30 October 30 say dem go do nationwide strike for November 6 if goment no do wetin dem want.

Vice President of one of di labour unions, Nigeria Labour Congress wey be Comrade Solomon Adelegan tell BBC News Pidgin say if goment gree di new minimum wage, plenti pipo dey wey go enjoy am.

Who be di pipo wey go enjoy di new minimum wage

Workers

Oga Adelegan say pipo wey dey work for both public and private organisations go dey collect di new wage. Im add say di increment go affect workers for all levels, no be just for entry level workers.

Goment

Di minimum wage wey labour dey ginger go also benefit goment sake of say di tax wey dem go dey collect from workers go increase because di more pesin salary, di more dia tax.

Dem go fit use dis tax do all dia work.

Traders

Business go dey boom if workers dey collect more salary

Those wey no dey do office work fit dey feel say dis increase for minimum wage no consign dem but Comrade Adelegan say dem too go benefit.

If workers dey collect more salary, dem go see more money to buy tins for market. Dis one mean say business go dey move for traders.

Comrade Adelegan say di increase for minimum wage go even make di kontri Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase and dat one mean say tins go beta for di kontri.

Im add say di labour union still dey fight states wey dey owe dia workers salary and those wey no dey even pay reach di current minimum wage.