Minimum wage: Na N22,500 we fit pay una - Govnors tell Nigerian workers

Governors for Nigeria afta dia emergency meeting for Abuja, Nigeria's capital don announce say dem no go fit pay di N30,000 wey labour and trade unions dey demand.

Dem say di only moni wey dem go fit pay workers na N22,500, wey be N4,500 increase on top di N18,000 wey workers dey collect.

Labour and Nigeria goment don dey negotiate tey tey on top how to increase workers salary. Labour dey demand N50,000 before dem reduce am.

Nigerian Labour Congress President, Ayuba Wabba, don tok say di decision of di govnors dey against wetin dem tok for committee.

E say e beta make di govnors go back to dia state and and discuss wetin dem fit pay.

Dem don warn goment say if dem no implement dia demand, dem go go strike for 6 November.

Na dis one come put fire for goment bum-bum to see how dem go stop di strike wey fit happun.

Dis na why do governor sef Kia Kia hold dia emergency meeting and both di ministers of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and dat of National Planning, senator Udoma Udoma.

Abdulaziz Yari, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and di governor of Zamfara state, say dem don agree say total personnel cost no suppose pass 50% of di moni wey state get for pocket.