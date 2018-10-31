Image example Kano House of Assembly dey do investigate ontop di video wey show wia govnor Ganduje dey collect dollar

Journalist Jaafar Jaafar wey release the first two videos wey show Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje dey collect dollars don tell BBC News Pidgin say no be im release di third video wey dey circulate for social media.

Jaafar wey be publisher of online newspaper Daily Nigerian say di latest video prove say wetin im tok about oga Ganduje na true.

"Dis latest release no be from me but I get a copy of dat one too. Wetin I think say happen be say along di way some pipo don also get access to di videos".

"And dis one like di oda ones na correct video and e show say wetin we tok about Ganduje na true."

Meanwhile di new video, wey get audio dey trend for social media.

BBC News Pidgin contact Salihu Tanko Yakasai wey be tok tok pesin for oga Ganduje but e tok say in no fit tok for now.