Image copyright Getty Images

Bayelsa state don cancel tori wey dey circulate say dem don agree to pay di N30,000 minimum wage wey Nigeria workers dey demand.

Govnors for Nigeria don announce say di only moni wey dem go fit pay na N22,500, wey be N4,500 increase on top di N18,000 wey workers dey collect.

Na so tori land for local media say Bayelsa govnor, Seriake Dickson, don order say make di head of service and finance committee start to prepare ground to pay di amount wey labour unions dey demand.

But di state Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso Markson, say na di amount wey all di govnors and federal goment agree dem go pay.

"Di tori pesin wey write di tori no write di correct tin, im no tok wetin head of service tok".

E say dem no dey oppose wetin workers dey ask for.

"Our workers deserve beta pay, but na wetin all di govnors and federal goment agree na im we go fit pay."

Labour and Nigeria goment don dey negotiate tey tey on top how to increase workers salary. Labour dey demand N50,000 before dem reduce am.

Nigerian Labour Congress President, Ayuba Wabba, don tok say di decision of di govnors dey against wetin dem tok for committee.

E say e beta make di govnors go back to dia state and and discuss wetin dem fit pay.

Dem don warn goment say if dem no implement dia demand, dem go go strike for 6 November.

Na dis one come put fire for goment bum-bum to see how dem go stop di strike wey fit happun.

Dis na why do governor sef Kia Kia hold dia emergency meeting and both di ministers of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige and dat of National Planning, senator Udoma Udoma.

Abdulaziz Yari, Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and di governor of Zamfara state, say dem don agree say total personnel cost no suppose pass 50% of di moni wey state get for pocket.