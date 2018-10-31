Image example Kano House of Assembly dey do investigate ontop di video wey show wia govnor Ganduje dey collect dollar

Nigeria Police say nothing concern dem wit di third Ganduje video wey scata Nigeria social media on Wednesday di as nobody don come report di case to them. Na wetin dem tell BBC Pidgin

Tori be say anoda video begin dey circulate on October 31 wey be like di first two show Abdullahi Ganduje, di govnor of Kano State for northwest Nigeria dey colet money from somebodi.

SP Musa Majia wey be tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command tok say: "Na Kano Assembly work and dem don assign committee. For our own side nobodi don come report anything to us,so wetin dey happen no concern us."

Wen di first video land October 14 Nigeria corruption police EFCC tell BBC afta 24 hours say dem neva see video wia Govnor Ganduje dey 'collect' dollars, by di time di second video wit voice land days later, dem even stop youths not to protest on top di mata.

Dis time, wen Nigeria corruption police EFCC tok-tok pesin Wilson Uwajuren to hear whether dem see di new video dis time, oga Uwajuren say im go call back as e dey do something.

Kano State Assembly no wan tok about di new video for public

We go only talk about di third Ganduje video for hearing, na wetin di committee of lawmakers wey dey investigate di Kano state govnor for north west, Nigeria tell BBC News Pidgin.

Baffa Dan Agundi, di chairmo of di seven man committee for Kano State Assembly wey dey investigate Governor Abdullahi Ganduje tok say dem no go comment on dis latest video until wen dia committee go sit before weekend.

Dan Agundi tell BBC News Pidgin say all di members of dia committee don sign agreement say dem no go tok to media about any development until dem finish dia work.

"I and everi member of my committee no go tok about any latest video until we meet for hearing before di week finish."