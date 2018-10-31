Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trump say America na di only kontri wey dey give automatic citizenship and full benefit to pikin wey dem born for di kontri.

Speaker of US House of Representatives Paul Ryan don tok say President Donald Trump no fit end citizenship by birth with di executive order wey di presido dey plan to use pour sand sand inside some pipo garri.

But oga Trump on Wednesday draw ear give anypesin wey care to hear say dis Birthright Citizenship mata na only America Supreme Court go fit settle am.

According to America kontri constitution, any pikin wey dem born for US go become American citizen weda di mama and papa no be American citizens.

But October 30, president Trump tok say im go by pass di constitution, use executive order to end citizenship by birth.

Di speaker say, "Di part wey we gree wit di President be say we need to solve illegal immigration. We - House Republicans and dis President - dey in support to stop illegal immigration, to make sure say our border dey safe."

Ryan say dis tin wey Trump wan do na political magomago.