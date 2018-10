Image copyright Usman Audu/Nigeria Army

Nigerian Army finally see di dead body of Idris Alkali di missing General, wey loss since September.

Di Garrison Commander of Division 3 of Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed, say dem find im dead body for well for Guchwet, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, north central Nigeria.

Image copyright Nigerian army Image example Nigerian army find di bodi of di retired Army General Idris Alkali inside abandoned well.

Na Wednesday around 7am Nigerian army find di bodi of di retired Army General Idris Alkali.

Garrison Commander 3 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General, Umar Mohammed tell tori pipo say na one of di suspects wey submit imsef give police afta dem declare am wanted naim carry army go di abandoned well.

Image copyright Ikechukwu Oha

Nigerian army issue order to find di retired Army General dead or alive wen tori come out say e dey miss for September 2018 and all those wey follow do di crime go face di law.

General Idris Alkali wey be Nigeria Airmy Chief of Administration, retire few weeks before dem declare say e dey miss on Monday, September 3, 2018, a day afta gunmen kill about 13 pesins for Dura-Du District, Jos, Plateau state, north central Nigeria.