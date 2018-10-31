Image copyright Getty Images Image example Italy population dey suffer as pipo no dey gree born pikin like before again

Goment for Italy dey plan to dash parents wey born reach three pikin land in order to increase population.

Na only 464,000 pikin dem born for Italy for 2017, e mean say di older population high well-well.

Italy get di lowest birth rate for Europe.

If all go as plan, di kontri go dash dis parents agricultural land for 20 years between 2019 and 2021.

Agriculture Minister Gian Marco Centinaio yan say pipo for Italy no get plenti pikin dem and dem nid to do sometin to change am.

According to di Families Minister Lorenzo Fontana, dis land for children parole go favour only married couples.

Foreigners wey wan benefit go nid to dey stay Italy for at least 10 years.

Dis no be di first time di kontri go try ginger pipo don born pikin.

According to tori pipo Bloomberg, di kontri bin don run advert to ginger pipo to born pikin before.