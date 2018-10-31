Image copyright Twitter/@atiku

Nigeria dancing senator Ademola Adeleke appear for court on Wedneday to face oga di law ontop accuse of exam wayo.

Im case na say im forge school certificate for 1981. But no be only senator Adeleke dey face kwanta certificate embarrassment as Nigeria politician.

One of di biggest certificate scandal inside di year na di one wey happen to di kontri former Finance minister, Kemi Adeosun wey tori pipo Premium Times report say her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate na fake. Di minister later resign from her position.

Image copyright @HMKemiAdeosun Image example Adeọṣun pada sọrọ lori ẹsun ayederu iwe ẹri isinruulu NYSC ti wọn fi kan

In fact, 2018 na season of accusation of fake certificate or no certificate at all for Nigerian politicians.

Oda politicians for Nigeria wey dey certificate accuse.

1. President Muhammadu Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Buhari say na army hold im WAEC certificate

Di numba one pesin for Nigeria na part of di pipo wey get certificate accuse ontop im head.

Muhammudu Buhari - (wey be Nigeria ruling party - APC presidential candidate for 2019 election) say im get WASSCE, / military training.

But as candidates submit dia school certificate to Nigeria election office - INEC late Ocober 2018 ahead of 2019 vote, tori be say president Muhammudu Buhari sign affidavit to fill for im form CF001 where im say im academic credentials dey with military.

So pipo, especially opposition still dey bad mouth di presido say im no get certificate.

Before di president enta office for 2015, plenti reports bin come out wey accuse Buhari say im no get WAEC certificate sotay different groups begin query di presido say make im submit im certificate.

Wetin Buhari swear give di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) be say na army dey hold im WAEC certificate and dem neva release am.

2. Abdulrazak Atunwa

Image copyright NASs Image example Atunwa begin face NYSC certificate kwanta just 4 months afta former Finance minister Kemi Adeosun face her own accuse

Di Peoples Democratic Party govnorship candidate for Kwara state, north central Nigeria dey face accuse say im no do NYSC and di certificate wey im get na fake.

Tori be say Atunwa bin dey abroad for UK wen im suppose come back Naija come do im Youth Service.

Atunwa don deny di accuse. But pipo still dey bad mouth am.

3. Adebayo Shittu

Image copyright Adebayo Shittu/facebook Image example Oga Shittu dey redi to go do im Youth Service

Oga Shittu wey be di minister of communication for Nigeria even chop disqualify from ruling party APC wen im try contest Oyo state govnorship race.

Im accuse na say im no get NYSC certificate.

Shittu don tok say im dey redi to go do im Youth Service but di question now be say which NYSC certificate im use take become minister for Nigeria?

Di mata even dey court, as Adebayo Shittu don tell court say im want di National Youth Service Corps - NYSC to allow am do im youth service.

4. Di Dancing Senator

Image copyright Ademola Adeleke/facebook Image example Senator Adeleke bin contest for Osun state govnor but im no win

Senator Ademola Adeleke wey pipo dey call 'Di dancing senator' dey face court charge for exam fraud.

Tori be say di senator forge im West African Examination Scandal (WAEC) certificate but Adeleke dey claim say all dat tok na lie, say im write WAEC for 1981.

Oga Adeleke mata still dey court.