Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe na im be di leader of Abazonia

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas appear for court on Thursday and court don start tok for substantive mata.

Since deh disappear for Nigeria for de height of Anglophone crisis for Northwest and Southwest regions, dis na di first time deh dey appear for public.

For de substantive mata de lawyers argue say deh arrest, abduct de pipo illegally for foreign kontri, bring dem for Cameroon, detain dem weh deh no tok to pipo for more dan 10 moons.

"We do every tin for see say deh appear afta three adjournment and e no bi easy as we follow up with production warrant make deh appear e court" Barrister Fru John Nsoh tok.

De Southern Cameroons leaders dem bin disappear for Nera Hotel for Abuja Nigeria for December and for January goment confirm say deh dey for kontri.

Goment nova officially charge dem for court and na only den deh go charge dem for de crimes weh deh commit.

De case bi suppose start for Appeal Court for 10:00am but na for 12:05 Sisiku and e kombi dem arrive.

Since October 1, 2017 wey di group declare freedom from La Republic na im katakat increase for southern Cameroon

Deh di look fain and deh all dress in light green and blue track suit we dia lawyer say deh just give deh clean one for today as deh bi di wear na dirty wan.

Sisiku, weh na de leader for Southern Cameroons look fair and e don get white bear- bear for head.

Family mimba for Sisiku Ayuk weh e kam for court say e bi wan kam for really see say deh dey alive, so dat ah fit tell family.

"Ah di beg population make deh helep we make wa papa dem komot. Because ah believe say na dem go komot kam tok make de mata finish and if deh no komot wa mami and papa dem go remain for bush".

Anoda wan Fri kwanga sista for one of de detainees, Dr. Cornelius Kwanga say make e di beg goment for do fast free dia e broda because say na be bi de life line for de family.

"As de tok say ruling dey on de 15th make de free dem, because de no tief, deh no kill any bodi, de suffer weh we di suffer, for seka dia pikin dem", e add.