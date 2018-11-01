Atiku go crash price of fuel wen im enta office - PDP

Image copyright Getty Images Image example PDP say Atiku don figure out how to take reduce di price of fuel

People's Democratic Party for Nigeria say dia party candidate go crash di cost of fuel pump price, wen im enta office.

Di party wey be Nigeria main opposition party, say dia candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar don figure out di way to take make am happun.

For wetin dem write for dia twitter handle, di party tok say by dia calculation, fuel suppose dey sell for 87-90 naira for Nigeria now.

"We dey tell Nigerians make dem neva give up, as our presidential candidate, Atiku, don already work out how to take reduce di price and make sure say magomago pipo no make profit from di system and say di product go dey available." Di party tok.

Dem say Nigeria presidency dey collabo wit one cabal to tiff moni wey dem use dey subsidize petrol products for di kontri. Say be dia calculation, since dem increase fuel price to 145 naira, di presidency dey corner 58 naira of dat moni to one cabal.

Tok-tok pesin for President Buhari, Garba Shehu tell BBC Pidgin say di presidency no get anytin to tok, say na party mata and say im neva see PDP tweets.