Image example Kano House of Assembly dey do investigate ontop di video wey show wia govnor Ganduje dey collect dollar

Di committee wey Kano Assembly form to investigate di videos wey show Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dey collect money don ask di governor to come tok im side on Friday.

Inside letter wey dem send go goment house on 31st October wey BBC News Pidgin see, dem also tell Ganduje say im fit come with im lawyers.

As tins be so, oga Ganduje fit no show face on November 2, according to wetin pesin wey sabi how tins dey for goment house Kano tell BBC News Pidgin.

BBC News Pidgin try reach both chairman of di committee Baffa Dan Agundi and Govnor Ganduje tok tok pesin Salihu Tanko Yakasai but none of dem answer call or reply text message.

Tori be say anoda video begin dey circulate on October 31 wey be like di first two show Abdullahi Ganduje, di govnor of Kano State for northwest Nigeria dey colet money from somebodi.

Wen di first video land October 14 Nigeria corruption police EFCC tell BBC afta 24 hours say dem neva see video wia Govnor Ganduje dey 'collect' dollars, by di time di second video wit voice land days later, police even stop youths not to protest on top di mata.

Na only di Assembly men go fit impeach di govnor to face any warrant on top all di #gandujegate videos wey dey fly upandan since October 2018.

Na just last week one of most respected imams for Kano Sheik Ibrahim Daurawa use im Friday sermon to tell Kano Assembly say make dem do their job well.

Daurawa yan say if di governor dey guilty then make dem take di necessary action on am.

Dis issue remain di most discussed for Nigeria's most populated state for now.