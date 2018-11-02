Shiite: Wetin Amnesty tok about Abuja kwanta no pure - Police

Image copyright Reuters

Nigerian police on Friday deny accuse of Amnesty International wey report say dem maltreat Shia members for one kwanta wit military inside Abuja wey bin happun dis week.

Police say dem don study di report and all di accuse from Amnesty wey say dem see video wey show say police and army manhandle Shiites wit roforofo no correct.

Di police tok-tok pesin say dis Amnesty report no pure at all, say na attempt to remove focus ontop di serious crimes wey di Shia leader Sheik El Zakzaky including di attackers commit.

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria police arrest 400 Shiites afta dem kwanta wit security forces.

Amnesty International bin release report on Wednesday say for di kwanta between Shi'ites and security forces say dem find out say for di kwanta Nigerian military and police use of excessive force wey lead to di death of planto pipo.