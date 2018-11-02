Image copyright Getty Images Image example Puffer fish

If you see one fish wey dem dey call 'Pufferfish' for market or restaurant, no buy or chop am, in fact make you pick race.

Na warning wey land on Friday from National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Pufferfish alias wellfish, fugu, globefish, blowfish, ballonfish, bubblefish or sea squad na special food wey dem dey chop raw for Asian kontris especially Japan, China and Korea.

NAFDAC tok say, ''dis fish get one kain poison inside e bodi wey fit make pesin wey chop am sick wella sotey e fit kill am''.

Nigeria Food and Drug control office say na for different part of di fish bodi - liver, ovaries, testicles, skin and intestines - di poison dey tanda.

Special chefs dey get extra training before dem fit serve am for restaurants.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di poison dey relax for di liver, ovaries, testicles, skin and intestines of puffer fish bodi

Nutin you fit do fit kill di poison inside di fish, so weda you cook am or keep am inside freezer, di poison go remain.

In fact, if you keep dis dangerous fish inside freezer or cook am, instead of make di poison disappear, wetin e go do be say e go waka go anoda part of di bodi and relax for dia.

So NAFDAC don flash red card for restaurants and fish traders make dem no sell dis fish give customers sake of say na enemy of pesin health.

NAFDAC tok say, ''as e be so, unto di dangerous somtin dis fish dey do, wey no dey allow traders to import or sell puffer fish''.