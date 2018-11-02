Image copyright STRINGER Image example Labour dey plan to go on strike on 6 November ontop di new minimum wage

Labour say di only tin wey go stop dia planned strike action from 6 November na if goment sign di N30, 000 minimum wage.

Vice president of Nigeria Labour Congress Comarade Solomon Adelegan tell BBC Pidgin say di order from court to stop dia strike na child's play.

On Friday, National Industrial Court for Nigeria stop Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress not to go on strike afta federal goment carri di mata go court.

But Comarade Solomon say dia demands for new minimum wage from goment dey legit and legal.

Tori be say di last meeting wey di committee on di minimum wage do with goment no get head afta federal goment say na only N25,000, dem fit pay while di govnors under di Nigerian Governors' Forum say na N22,500 dem fit pay as minimum wage.

Di unions do mass protest on Tuesday 30 October and say dem go do nationwide strike from November 6 till thy kingdom come if goment no do wetin dem want.