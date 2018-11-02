Image copyright Mimi Mefo Image example Mimi Mefo dey work for Equinox TV

Officials of di Littoral Gendarmerie legion go kwesion di deputy editor-in-chief in charge of English language programs of local television channel, Equinox TV, Mimi Mefo for Douala on Monday.

According to summons by di deputy commander of di Littoral Gerdarmarie legion, Colonel Boum Bissou Raymond, dem dey charge di female journalist wit "cyber-criminality and say she dey spread informate wey be lie-lie".

Mimi Mefo na one of Cameroon best female journalists, and di way she dey use report Anglophone crisis don make public authorities begin torchlight her.

Dis wan wey dem summon her look like say her cup don full and say Cameroon security forces don dey torhclight her tey-tey.

Former Equinox TV Journalist, Prince Nfor Hanson bin tok for September say security pipo dey monitor both im and Mimi.

"Make di world sabi say Mimi Mefo of Equinoxe fit dey arrested and or eliminated any time," im write den.

"Just as dem take come my house, dem don begin visit her house…"

Cameroon no too dey friendly for tori pipo and dem bin arrest many on October 21 wia dem dey cover peaceful march for Douala wey opposition parliamentarian call to protest dia claim say wayo happun for di presidential election.