West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday give Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari im certificate for exam im write for 1961.

Presidential tok-tok pesin Femi Adesina, say di Council also give di president attestation certificate.

But e be like wetin dey wonda Nigerians about di certificate na Buhari foto wey dey ontop.

Na for 2002 di West African Examination Council (WAEC) begin put foto for dia certificate but na for 1961 Buhari write im own exam, and dat time dem no dey put foto for dia certificate.

As dis wan na 'Attestation Certificate', e dey possible say na new certificate dem just print for oga presido.

Buhari certificate wey neva appear since, don dey make pipo tok well well for Nigeria.

For 2014 wen im dey campaign to be Nigeria president, im say di certificate dey wit Nigerian Military.