Prince of Wales arrive for Ghana for five-day visit

Image copyright Joe Giddens Image example Di Prince of Wales; Prince Charles be di Head of Commonwealth

Prince of Wales; Prince Charles, den en wife Camilla; Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for Ghana on Friday for dema five-day visit which dem want take celebrate relationship den values wey exist between United Kingdom (UK) den Ghana.

Government representatives welcome dem to di country and Ghana Armed Forces give dem 21 gun salute to honour dema arrival.

Di Prince of Wales den Duchess of Cornwall dema visit be di first after Commonwealth Heads of Government all decide say di Prince for be di next Royal wey go replace Queen Elizabeth as Head of di Commonwealth.

Di Royals meet plus President Nana Akufo-Addo for Jubilee House wey later dem visit di Christiansborg War Cemetery for Accra, where dem bury West African World war soldiers wey die for di wreath laying ceremony.