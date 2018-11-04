Image copyright AFP Image example Security forces say gbege happun wen di protesters try to force dia way pass one checkpoint

British High Commission on Sunday say Nigeria goment must investigate di last week kill-kill of 50 pipo for Abuja and officers wey dey responsible must face law.

Britain say e dey pepper dem how violence and kill-kill dey happun for Nigeria and dem don tok dia mind give di knotri federal goment, according to one statement from Louise Edwards, di Head of Communications for British High Commission.

For inside di statement dem pray for di families of those wey die untop di kill-kill of Shia Muslims 'agressors' wey Army kwanta on 27, 29 and 30 October for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di Commission also tok say dem like as di Nigeria goment tok say dem go investigate di mata an tell dem say make em quick-quick bring any security official wey no do wetin law tok come justice.

Amnesty International say Nigeria army bin shoot kill 45 Shia Muslim protesters for di capital, Abuja between 27, 29 and 30 October sake of dem stone dem as dem dey protest.

To defend dem position dem repeat wetin America presido tok about say make di military (for America) treat stones like say dem be weapons, sometin wey dem done currently delete from social media.