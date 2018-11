Nigeria Army wan use Operation Crocodile Smile III deal wit jaguda pipo for oil producing states

Image copyright Getty Images Image example To dey spoil pipeline to thief oil common for some regions of Nigeria

Nigerian Army announce on Saturday say dem don begin 'Operation Crocodile Smile III' for oil producing state wey tanda for southern part of di kontri.

Di exercise wey get to do wit special patrol and arrest start Friday for 16 Brigade inside Bayelsa State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai say dem go extend am to all States under 6 Division Area of Operational Responsibility to stop the how pipo dey destroy oil pipeline for di region.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some times di oil pipeline go explode to kill kill di pipo wey wan try kolobi di oil sell

Oga Buratai add say di operation wey 13 Brigade dey do, go handle kidnapping, armed robbery, militancy and oda crimes for Cross River.

Nigerians bin cari vex enta social media when di Nigerian Army first announce say dem go do Crocodile Smile III as training for military for inland security.