NLC and TUC fit no get plans to show for Sunday meeting wey goment organise

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For 2016, nationwide strike for Nigeria ontop fuel price mata stop evritin as plenti pipo comot outside to do protest.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria don decide not to show for meeting wey goment dey organise on Sunday to discuss di minimum wage mata.

Di joinbodi wey dey represent workers for di kontri - wey include TUC and NLC - say make federal goment no dey take dem play, because nothing go make dem accept anytin wey less than N30, 000 for minimum wage as dis na wetin di Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee recommend.

Therefore, dem no need go show for di meeting wey Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige organise, instead dem wan see President Muhammadu Buhari.

NLC bin tell BBC Pidgin last week say if goment no gree pay N30,000 minimum wage, dem go begin nationwide strike on Tuesday 6 November.

Although National Industrial Court for Abuja rule say make dem suspend di strike, di labour unions say dem no go obey dat wan.

If di nationwide strike happun, e fit affect plenti tins like transport from one place to anoda, electricity and even hospital.