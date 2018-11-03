Woman kill husband, dia three pikin and hersef for Benue State

Image copyright NurPhoto Image example Dis na foto from anoda police investigation scene for anoda state inside Nigeria

Police for Benue State north central Nigeria don confam say one woman kill her husband, her three children, come kill hersef join.

Tori be say di woman kill di man and dia children die for Friday night for Makurdi di state capital.

Police tok tok pesin for di state Joel Yamu Moses tell BBC say wen dem reach di place, dem break di door only to see di deadi bodi of di five members of di family.

"We see three children wey don die as dem lie for ground, pesin use knife cut dia throat. Di man and im wife bodi dey dia too in di pool of dia blood, but na di woman hold di knife for her hand".

Di man and im wife na staff of Makurdi Local Government Council.

"Info wey reach us be say di woman bin dey get issues wit her husband and dat one fit be why di kasala burst.

"Our first investigation show say before di incident di woman bin carri sometin dey smash her husband machine wen im bin go work".

Police commissioner for di state Ene Okon don order make dem begin full investigation into di mata.