Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) ask Nigeria President on Sunday to shapely investigate Kano state govnor Abdulahi Ganduje sake of video wey show oga Ganduja dey collect dollar.

SERAP ask President Muhammadu Buhari to within 14 days order im Justice Minister Abubakar Malami or di kontri corruption to torchlight di video.

Dis #Gandujegate video first land October 14, 2018 wen one Abuja base tori pesin Jaafar Jaafar release am for internet, wit claim say oga Ganduje dey collect bribe from one contractor.

On Friday Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje tok say 'I neva in my life collect bribe from anybodi' for letter wen im send give Kano Assembly as im no show face during di special hearing dem do for im head.

Since dat time, four different videos don land and di Kano State House of Assembly sef don begin investigate di mata.

By law di govnor get immunity wey mean say nobody fit kwesion am for court but di state lawmakers for Kano Assembly fit impeach am if dem find out say na true.

SAREP for di November 2 letter to presido Buhari demand say dem want di govnor to 'act in public interest' and if im do am e go epp fight against corruption.