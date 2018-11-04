Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II throw colourful durbar on Sunday take honour Prince of Wales, Prince Charles den en wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Manyhia Palace.

Manhyia make full plus traditional leaders who wan see di Royal visitors wey dey visit dema King den show am a piece of Asante culture.

Di Ashanti King of hold durbar take honour Prince of Wales, Prince Charles den en wife Camilla, di Duchess of Cornwall for Manyhia Palace as dem waka for Ghana since Thursday November 1.

Dis waka for Ghana for follow join di Prince Africa visit to west Africa wey start on Wednesday October 31.

Prince Charles for en speech inside reveal say he make excited to see di beautiful Ashanti, wey he dey hope say dem go forge good relations plus British den Ghana.

According to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, di history between Asanteman den Britain involve wars den bloodshed, but over time dis relationship come turn solid partnership for development, expanding democracy den rule of law.

Dis go be di second time wey Prince Charles visit Ghana. Di first time he visit be 1977 where he meet Otumfuo Opoku Ware.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also take di occasion wish Prince Charles happy 70th birthday in advance.

Prince Charles den Otumfuo Osei Tutu II exchange gifts during di durbar for Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

Paramount Chiefs for Ashanti Region, Former First Lady Nana Kondadu Agyeman Rawlings, Inspector General of Police, David Asante Appeatu den clearly all dey under di durbar wey Asantehene throw give Prince Charles.

Check how Asanteman dey display dema colourful tradition give dema Royal visitors.

Image example Pipo for ashanti or Asante as dem dey call am for Ghana dey speak Asante dialect of Twi

Image example Gold full for Asante region and dis Gold na one of Ghana main natural resources wey demma export