Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Strike by lecturers na one of di tins wey dey delay Nigerian students for public schools

Lecturers for public schools for Nigeria wey be Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) don start strike dem no sabi wen e go end.

Di strike na to protest poor funding of Nigerian universities and claim by di federal goment to increase students fees and introduce education bank.

National President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi na im declare di strike wen dem end dia National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Sunday.

Dis dia strike dey different from di one wey Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) dey plan to start from Tuesday 6 November onto di minimum mata dem dey drag wit di goment.