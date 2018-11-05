Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Court bin tell labour make dem no go on strike, but labour say dem neva receive di order

Leaders of organised labour on Sunday true-true shun di last minute meeting wey goment arrange to take settle di minimum wage wahala.

Nigeria Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, bin say di meeting go hold around 6pm for di office of di Secretary General Secretary General of di Federation, but wen time reach, na only goment pipo dey available.

Labour oga dem bin don tok say dem no go attend di meeting sake of say goment no serious to chook eye for workers welfare.

Labour dey demand say make goment increase minimum wage from N18000 to N30,000 but goment say im fit pay only N24,000 while state goment say dem go pay N22,500.

Di Secretary General of di Federation, Boss Mustapha say di reconciliation meeting na to harmonise di 5th chapter of di tripartite report so dat all of dem fit agree for di figure wey dem go put for di report before dem submit am to President Muhammadu Buhari.

E say e no make sense at all if dem agree on moni and those wey suppose pay no fit pay di workers. E explain give say about 27 states neva fit pay di 18,000 to dia workers.

Meanwhile di Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) don start dia indefinite strike.

Dem say na poor funding of universities and goment plan to increase student school fees plus create educational bank dey make dem go strike.