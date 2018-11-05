Cameroon plantations di investigate gunmen weh deh cut workers dia fingers

Image copyright ALEXIS HUGUET Image example Bizness don slow down for places like di tea plantation for Cameroon because of di Anglophone crisis

Cameroon Development Corporation, CDC, weh e get rubber, banana, palm plantations for Southwest region di investigate who cut fingers for workers weh deh di recover for hospital.

De tori from de workers na say de gunmen dem meet-up dem for farm, den ask dem for choose gun or cutlass.

Because gun go just kill dem one taim, deh choose cutlass and na so cut their fingers, and also one of dem na wound for buttocks.

CDC statement say deh cut two fingers for one male worker, put wound for buttocks for anoda worker with gunshot, and plenti cuts for two oda workers.

"Even as we no di do politics, we workers and company don become target for attack from gunmen", Ikome Manyanye CDC tok-tok person write for release.

E add say deh di shine eye for di mata di tok for all workers may deh no panic and deh di take care for de situation.

CDC don lose plenti moni since weh Anglophone crisis start and now so business no di waka fain for seka de crisis.

Since weh Anglophone crisis turn to war, na so separatists di kidnap, kill and commit crimes for de population weh deh say deh no obey dia law. Even goment forces di kill civilians, burn houses.

About 160,000 pipo do run from de two regions go oda areas and about 25,000 weh deh register for Nigeria, de one dem weh deh no di live for bush di also live na for fear.