Tiwa Savage don become first woman to win MTV Best African Act

Image copyright MTVBasewest/twitter Image example Di singer beat Davido, Fally Ipupa to win di award

Nigeria singer, Tiwa Savage don win di 2018 Best African Act for di MTV European Music Awards.

She beat fellow Nigeria singer, Davido, Fally Ipupa and oda ogbonge artistes to win di award wey happun for Bilbao Spain on Sunday night.

Tiwa na di first African woman to win dis award.

Di singer don enjoy plenti good news dis 2018 including her concert wey sell out for O2 arena, UK.

Tiwa wey collect di award by hersef, dedicate am to her pikin, Jamil and her fans dem.