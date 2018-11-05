UK wan allow Cameroonians, Ghanaians, Nigerians and oda Commonwealth kontri pipo to join dia army

Image copyright PA Image example Di goment go also comot di limit for di number of Commonwealth citizens wey fit join di UK army

Goment for obodo oyibo United Kingdom don dey ready to announce give pipo say, dem wan begin invite foreigners wey dey live abroad to join Britain Armed Forces.

Dem dey expect Ministers to announce di change concerning dis recruitment rules on Monday.

E mean say dem go now consider pipo from Commonwealth kontris - including India, Australia, Kenya, Fiji and Sri Lanka - to join di army, even if dem neva stay for Britain before.

Cameroon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and some oda Africa kontris dey among di commonwealth.

Before now, UK law bin tok say citizens wey come from Commonwealth kontris go only fit join di army if dem don live inside UK for five years.

But because of di plan to recruit more servicemen and women join di Army, Navy and Air Force, di Ministry of Defence wan comot di law.

For one report wey dem bring come out early dis year, di Armed Forces dey short of 8,200 soldiers, sailors and air personnel.

Dis na di worst shortage since 2010, according to di independent goment watchdog, wey dem call di National Audit Office.

Image copyright PA Image example Soldiers of DI Coldstream Guards carry flags of di 53 Commonwealth kontris

Di goment bin allow 200 Commonwealth citizens wey meet di requirement to stay for UK for five years to apply for small amount of jobs everi year. Dem introduce dis rule for 2016.

Now, dem wan comot dat limlit of 200 patapata from di law and dem hope say dis change go make dem recruit extra 1,350 pipo everi year.

According to di Daily Telegraph, wey first publish informate of di plan inside dia Monday paper, di Air Force and Navy go begin recruitment sharpely and di Army go open applications early next year.

Telegraph paper add say dem no go accept applications from citizens from kontris outside Commonwealth, Citizens of Ireland and also Gurkhas from Nepal fit already join because of special rules.