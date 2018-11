Image example INEC dey hope say voters go report back to dem if dem see any problem with di register dem don paste for polling unit

INEC begin paste di voters register all ova Nigeria on Tuesday in preparation for di 2019 general elections and as we BBC Pidgin find out, e no dey straightforward like dat for voters.

First, voters wey reach voting units for dis one week exercise fit see say officials still dey paste di register for wall, so you go need wait for dem to finish if your name no dey wall already.

E also possible say voters go see dia name but dia face no go show well well, like in di case of Lawson Grace, one mama wey come Rumueoji town hall for Port Harcourt, Rivers State to check for name.

Image example Some pipo name and face no too show well well for di register wey INEC release for some places

BBC Pidgin reporter Karina Igonikon wey dey dia say di register look like say ink don finish for di printer wey dem use print am.

INEC say di exercise wey go end for 12 November na for voters to check for dis five tins - pipo wey don die, pipo wey no be Nigerian, pipo wey dia foto no show, pipo wey dia age no reach to vote and pipo wey register more dan one time.

Image example Di moment wey one voter - Sarah Nwankwo - finally see her her name