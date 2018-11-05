Teachers for goment university begin strike on Monday for Nigeria to protest poor funding for universities.

Part of wetin dey provoke university lecturers na di claim say federal goment wan increase students fees and introduce education bank.

BBC News Pidgin enta some Nigerian universities to find out how di strike dey go.

Lagos

For University of Lagos, undergraduate student dey on holiday, di pipo wey dey around na Diploma student wey dey write dia exam and some year one student wey come do dia registration.

Na wetin BBC tori pesin Fiona Equere see wen she go dia today.

Some undergraduate student wey dey campus tell BBC Pidgin say dia belle no sweet dem for dis strike at all.

Owerri

Pipo still dey do dia normal activities inside Abia State University but wen BBC Igbo tori pesin tok to some workers for di school, dem confam say dem go join tomorrow wen Labour Union Congress almighty strike start tomorrow.

Di workers say di school dey holiday as dem just finish 2017/2018 second semester examination but some of di students wey tok to our tori pesin say dem no feel say di strike go affect dia school calendar.

Kano

For Bayero University Kano, dem still dey wait for instruction from dia leaders.

BBC tori pesin Mukhtari Bawa report say undergraduate students dey on holiday, di only pipo wey dey ground na postgraduate students wey still dey write dey dia exams, so you no really fit tell if strike dey or e no dey.

Di strike