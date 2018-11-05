NLC dey go ahead wit Tuesday nationwide strike

Image copyright STRINGER

Nigeria Labour Congress on Monday evening tell BBC News Pidgin say no turning back on top Tuesday nationwide strike as goment no dey sincere to address di welfare of workers.

Nigeria goment bin get last chance on Monday afternoon to stop Tuesday labour strike wen dem enta long meeting wit labour unions and private sector committee for Abuja.

Di meeting enta break aroup 9pm Monday night wen one of di labour leaders, Nasir Kabir say as e dey now, di tripartite committee meeting go end indeadlock as goment neva try come out with beta solution to dia demand.

E say goment pipo just dey call governors to beg dem to increase dia on side of di bargain and dat di way dem dey behave, e show say dem no ready to shake body.

E say as tins be now, dem di ho on strike as planned

Dem no support media player for your device ASUU don stop work till-thy-kingdom come for Nigeria

Leaders of organised labour on Sunday true-true shun di last minute meeting wey goment arrange to take settle di minimum wage wahala.

Nigeria Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, bin say di meeting suppose hold around 6pm for di office of di Secretary General Secretary General of di Federation, but wen time reach, na only goment pipo dey available.

Labour oga dem bin don tok say dem no go attend di meeting sake of say goment no serious to chook eye for workers welfare.

Labour dey demand say make goment increase minimum wage from N18000 to N30,000 but goment say im fit pay only N24,000 while state goment say dem go pay N22,500.

Di Secretary General of di Federation, Boss Mustapha say di reconciliation meeting na to harmonise di 5th chapter of di tripartite report so dat all of dem fit agree for di figure wey dem go put for di report before dem submit am to President Muhammadu Buhari.

E say e no make sense at all if dem agree on moni and those wey suppose pay no fit pay di workers. E explain give say about 27 states neva fit pay di 18,000 to dia workers.