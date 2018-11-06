Image copyright AFP Image example Cameroon football players bow before President Biya and im wife Chantal

Cameroon President Paul Biya go take oath of office for number seven time on Tuesday 6 November for di Central African kontri.

President Biya wey enta office for 1982, na one of di oldest serving presidents for Africa.

As e be say dis na yi number seven time, here be seven tins you suppose know about am.

1. One of highest paid African leader

Image copyright NIC BOTHMA Image example According to one report, President Biya salary na 229 times wetin workers dey collect for Cameroon

De salary of President Paul Biya dey among di highest, if not di highest for African presidents. Tori pipo African Review, say Biya dey collect 359m CFA francs or $610,000 everi year.

2. Landlord weh e no di stay for e house

Image copyright Intercontinental Hotel Image example Na for dis Swiss hotel Paul Biya dey spend most of im time

Some pipo de describe President Biya laik some landlord weh e no di stay for e house as e di spend plenti taim for fain and expensive hotel dem for Switzerland. Dis wan make one NGO for tori pipo dem, for shine eye for de kana moni for tax weh e di spend. E di travel with delegation for 40 pipo and fit spend 48,500 dollars for one day for Swiss Intercontinental hotel and say e don spend laik FCFA 90 billion from 1982 to 2017. For e 35 years for pawa, Biya don spend four and half years for outside de kontri. E no di ever travel without e woman, Chantal Biya and for 2017 e spend about 60 days outside kontri.

3. President Biya na one of de oldest presidents for Africa

Image copyright Lintao Zhang Image example Biya go dey 92 years wen im finish dis 7th term

President Biya take pawa for 6 November 1982 wen e take over pawa from President Amadou Ahidjo. On Tuesday e go take oath for anoda seven years, de day make 35 years for pawa. Biya don bi 85 years and e win anoda seven years for pawa. Half population for Cameroonians know na President Biya since weh deh born dem wen e don already be for pawa.

4. Marry two taims

Image copyright CHRISTOPHE SIMON Image example Chantal Biya

President Biya, na de first Prime Minister for Amadou Ahidjo regime, former seminarian, pikin for catechist, weh e bi marry e first woman e no di born and for dia tradition e born pikin with e woman e sista. Na afta Jean Irene Biya bi die weh President Biya marry Chantal and deh get two pikin dem. Before deh marry, Chantal bin don get twins for wan man.

5. Serial election winner

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na on 7 October dem do di election wey Biya win for dis number 7 time

President Biya take pawa from Amadou Ahidjo for 1982, and ten years afta e don always win elections. For 1992, e win elections with 40% vote, 93 percent when opposition bin boycott elections for 1997. For 2004, e win with 75 percent and 78 percent for 2011 . For 2018, e win with 71.3 percent but na only about 2.5 m out of about 22 million population vote yi. Na de only president weh e campaign for 22 minutes win elections dis year and na party mimbas di ever beg e make e bi dia president.

6. Corruption high for kontri

Image copyright MARCO LONGARI

Cameroon don win corruption cup two taims and level for embezzlement for kontri di smell since weh President Biya take pawa 35 years now. Transparency International rank Cameroon as one of de most corrupt kontris; 146 out of 176 corrupt kontris. Corruption pass march for kontri sotei Biya send officials weh deh fit form goment for prison, from prime minister, finance, health and odas.

7. President Biya di pay army well for guard yi

Image copyright ALEXIS HUGUET Image example Cameroon Presidential guard

President Biya bi among de presidents weh e get tight security for e corner. Some years afta e take over pawa form President Ahidjo, some pipo wan take pawa by force, since den na so e guard dem full for e side. Apart from de presidential guard weh deh di monitor place weh e go pass laik one week before e go for de place, some oda pipo wan dem di move close to e moto. De di call e Lion man, laik lion weh e big pass all de animals dem for bush. Na Israel di train e guard dem.

And one more

President Biya di ever stay e quiet di lef e goment and minister for paddle de kontri chip for de any place weh deh laik. E no e hold cabinet meeting all taims and when e do na when e appoint ministers. Some taims e fit appoint and sack minister weh deh nova ever meet. Biya hold cabinet meet dis year afta de last one for 2015 when e bin change goment. Most minister no fit tok weh deh no quote President Biya weh e appoint dem.