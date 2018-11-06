Image copyright Dawasu Image example Govnor Ganduje say im neva collect bribe for im life

Bappa Babba Dan'Agundi, di Kano state House of assembly chairman wey im committee dey investigative video wia Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje dey collect moni from pesin, say dem neva receive curt order to stop wit di investigation.

One Kano State High court on Monday bin order di state House of Assembly investigative panel to stop to torchlight di mata of Govnor Abdullah Ganduje, until dem decide wetin pesin carri come court ontop di mata.

One Muhammad Zubair, on behalf of imsef and di national coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratization of Nigeria bin carri di case go court, say make di assembly no investigate di mata.

"I neva receive court order, if I get am I go study am then we go come out wit wia we stand," Bappa Babba Dan'Adungi tell BBC Hausa Service.

Im kontinu say: "As we go ahead wit our job on Tuesday, and find, we go study am," im tok.

Di state legislature on October 15, bin set up seven-man committee to investigate video clips wey be like e show Govnor Ganduje dey collect moni from contractor.