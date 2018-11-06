Cameroon authorities di search for 79 kidnapped pikin dem as separatist di accuse goment for de kidnap

Cameroon authorities di chakarah place for look for de 79 PSS Nkwen pikin dem weh gunmen kidnap on Monday for Northwest region but separatist and goment di accuse one anoda for de kidnap.

Some pikin dem weh deh see how deh di take dia kombi dem say deh hide under bed as deh pipo di scatter all place for building for check de pikin dem weh deh wan takam.

But afta dis kidnap, separatist don komot release for say na goment make de drama for kidnap for distract attention.

Movement for de Restoration of the Independence of Southern Cameroon, Morisc accuse goment say na dem stage manage de kidnap. Also, de interim goment of Southern Cameroons accuse goment say na deh dey behind de kidnap.

Goment too say na separatist kidnap de pikin dem as deh say make all school dem remain close until goment answer dem.

African People Liberation Movement and Southern Cameroon Defense Forces, say make de kidnappers free de pikin dem because na criminal act and say deh di helep human rights for ground look for de pikin dem.

But even now de number for de pikin dem weh deh kidnap nova be clear, activist say na 81 pikin dem but goment say na 79.

"UNICEF di condemn dis kidnap strong-strong and call say make de free de pikin dem now-now without any condition", director for west and central Africa, Marie Pierre Poirier tok.

De kidnap happen just as President Biya di take oath for rule kontri for de next seven years and for make sure say security tight for town e declare public holiday.