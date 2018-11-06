Image copyright RTV

Cameroon President Paul Biya don take oath to lead di kontri for seventh term.

Di 85-year-old, wey don rule for 36 years, put hand for chest say im go uphold di "integrity" and "unity" of di kontri for ceremony wey parliamentary speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril dey incharge.

President Biya get 71% of di vote for di 7 October election but opposition parties say wayo happun for di election.

On Monday, some pipo kidnap 79 students for one school for di North-West region wia gbege dey happun.

Di goment and separatists - wey dey push for dia own independence mainly for English-speaking areas - dey point hand give each oda say na dem do am.

More than 300,000 pipo don run comot for di North-West and South-West regions wia violence dey happun, enta Nigeria.