Court give woman N2m for all di wahala neighbour generator give her

One court for Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria don award 2 million naira to Bunmi Odeniyi for all di wahala wey her neighbour generator cause her for Gbagada area of Lagos.

Di court bin rule on Monday November 6 say make madam Odeniyi neighbour pay di 2 million naira for di wonjure, wahala, disturbance, sickness, sufferness and emotional palava wey im generator cause.

Dis kain action fall under wetin dem dey call 'tort of negligence' for Nigerian law. Di law show say na di neighbour duty to show care to pipo wey im dey live wit. For dis case, im generator turn problem.

Di case wey don dey court since 2015 take dem three years to settle am.