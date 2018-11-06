Buhari don agree for N30,000 minimum wage

Nigeria Presido Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday gree make workers for di kontri dey begin collect thirty thousand naira as Minimum wage.

Buhari tok say e go send bill give di National Assembly on top di mata.

Di three group committee dem wey join review di National Minimum wage recommend give Preisdent Buhari on Tuesday say make goment begin dey pay N30,000 as di new minimum wage for workers for di kontri.