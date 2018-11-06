Image copyright Twitter/@ClarenceHouse

Di Prince of Wales, Charles wey be crown prince of British throne and im wife di Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla on Tuesday afternon land Abuja, Nigeria to begin im two-day visit.

Prince Charles visit to Nigeria na di last leg of di nine day visit around West Africa wey di Royal couple bin start since Wednesday October 31 from Gambia.

President Muhammadu Buhari welcome di royal visitors for di Presidential Villa.

Na beta VIP welcome dem sama dem as dem play dem national anthem, dem also inspect di national guard.

Prince Charles visit go deepen Nigeria/Britain relations

Di Prince go also meet with traditional rulers to talk about di farmers/herders crisis and see how dem go find lasting solution to di mata.

Na also opportunity for di royal couple to chook mouth inside some oda isssue wey affect Nigeria and UK like di Commonwealth, youth opportunity, business, women and girls and also cooperation ontop defence mata.

Meanwhile di Duchess of Cornwall go meet wit Nigeria literary community wia she go talk to writers and meet with small pikins dem wey get interest for book.

Most of di tins wey di writers go discuss go join di topic of dis year Queen Common Wealth Essay Competition wey be "A connected Commonwealth.

Royal visit go epp Nigeria

According to former Nigeria ambassador to di UK, Dalhatu Sarki Tafida, dis visit go benefit di two kontris.

E explain say because Britain bin dey European Union e bin neglect im former colony but because of Brexit, dem don dey try reach out to dia former colonies to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties.

" Nigeria try to get special relationship with with Britain but dem ignore am e good now say dem don dey do u turn because of Brexit." im add.

Di Prince of Wales don visit Nigeria three times before for 1990, 1999 and 2006 but dis na di first time di Duchess of Cornwall go step foot inside Nigeria.

Di Royal couple dey on a nine day visit to West Africa, before dem land Nigeria, dem don first visit Gambia and Ghana.