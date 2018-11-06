Ghana MP do 17km bicycle ride go parliament take protest high fuel prices

Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, today go Parliament plus bicycle as protest against di rising fuel prices for Ghana den economic conditions wey dey frustrate Ghanaians.

Di MP journey 17 km for en bicycle top from en residence to Parliament Tuesday morning.

Ras Mubarak who catch Parliament 9.00am exactly talk BBC Pidgin Reporter Favour Nunoo say "dis be my way of demonstrating to show say I stand with di working class, I stand with di masses."

Image example Mr Mubarak en critics say he want take dis bicycle tin chop cheap popularity

According to di National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, government no dey listen to di cry of di ghetto youth who dey want opportunities den jobs sake of that he decide say he go use di bicycle go Parliament.

